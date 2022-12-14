Search icon
Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj: List of Lucknow areas where Airtel 5G has been launched

Lucknow: An Airtel official said the 5G speeds in Lucknow will be 20-30 times faster than the 4G speed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

5G services will not be launched in all the areas of Lucknow at once. (File)

Bharti Airtel, the company that runs the Airtel telecom company, has launched 5G services in several areas of Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. 

The company has launched the services in the UP capital phase wise. In a press statement, it said no extra cost will be levied on 4G users for switching to the 5G network.

An Airtel official said the 5G speeds in Lucknow will be 20-30 times faster than the 4G speed. 

The upgraded network will allow superfast access to high definition video streaming, gaming, instant uploading of photos along with revolutionising technical changes in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the company told PTI. 

However, 5G services will not be launched in all the areas of Lucknow at once. 

In the first phase, the Airtel service will be launched in these areas: Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar. 

