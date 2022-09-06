Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

GoM report on casinos, internet gaming taxation likely to be finalised in 7–10 days

The GST Council had been advised by the GoM in a previous report to impose a 28 per cent GST on the gross sales value of online games.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

GoM report on casinos, internet gaming taxation likely to be finalised in 7–10 days
GoM report on casinos, internet gaming taxation likely to be finalised in 7–10 days

A panel of state finance ministers on taxation of casinos and online gaming on Monday met and decided to seek legal opinion on valuation criteria for all these segments.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said, "After taking the opinion of stakeholders and after successive meetings to seek the suggestions of all members, we will take legal opinion before submitting the final report". 

The GoM on casinos and online gaming taxation is likely to finalise its report in 7-10 days, he said after the meeting here.

The panel in an earlier report had proposed to the GST Council to levy 28 per cent GST on gross sales value as horse racing, online gaming and casinos are akin to betting or gambling.

Sources said the GoM is open to considering different rates and valuation mechanisms for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

The government in May last year set up a panel of state ministers for better valuation of services of casinos, online gaming portals and race courses for levying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Other state ministers in the eight-member GoM include Goa Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao. 

(Source: PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA NEET UG 2022 Result: Check last five year's cut-off trends, qualifying marks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.