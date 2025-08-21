GoM approves 2-slab GST as it clears removal of 12%, 28% slabs

At present, Goods and Services Tax is a 4-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) of state ministers on GST rate rationalisation has accepted the Centre's proposal to move to a two-slab structure of 5 and 18 per cent. The six-member state ministerial panel, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, accepted the proposal of removing the 12 and 28 per cent slabs.

What is the new structure?

Under the new structure, 'merit' goods and services will attract 5 per cent GST, while most other items (standard) will come under an 18 per cent standard rate. A higher 40 per cent levy will remain on a small set of so-called sin goods. Examples include alcohol, tobacco, drugs, gambling, soft drinks, fast food, coffee, sugar, and even pornography. A sin tax is a special tax that the government puts on such goods. The purpose is to discourage people from using them and to reduce the harm they can cause.

When will the new changes come into effect?

The new changes will come into effect once the proposal is approved by the GST Council. The 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs of the existing four will remain. Plus, a 40 per cent slab may be introduced for ultra-luxury goods.

What are the present GST slabs?

At present, Goods and Services Tax is a 4-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent. While food items are either taxed at 0 or 5 per cent, luxury and sin goods are taxed at 28 per cent. On top of the 28 per cent slab, cess at varied rates is levied on demerit and luxury goods, like cars.

What Nirmala Sitharaman said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing the two-day GoM meeting earlier, had said that a simplified system would benefit the common man, farmers, the middle class and small businesses, while also making GST more transparent and growth-oriented.

As part of the changes, almost all items currently in the 12 per cent category will move to the 5 per cent slab. Similarly, most products taxed at 28 per cent will shift to the 18 per cent bracket, which the Centre believes will improve compliance and reduce complexity.

GST on health and life insurance premiums

The GoM also reviewed the Centre's suggestion to exempt GST on individual health and life insurance premiums. While most states supported the idea, they flagged the need for strict oversight to make sure insurance companies actually pass on the benefit to customers. The exemption is estimated to cost about Rs 9,700 crore in annual revenue. The final decision on the recommendations will be taken by the GST Council in its next meeting slated for September.

(With inputs from IANS)