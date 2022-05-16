Dream come true for employees! Major financial firm allows unlimited leaves for staff

File Photo

American multinational investment bank and financial company Goldman Sachs is the latest big firm to come up with a unique policy in a bid to keep employees happy. The company has reportedly introduced a new “flexible vacation” scheme for employees that gives unlimited leaves.

With the new policy, Goldman Sachs is aiming to tackle the fatigue suffered by employees due to time put in at work, which stretches to 100 hours a week.

In a leaked memo the was first reported by the Telegraph and seen by a number of other leading media outlets, Goldman Sachs will allow senior workers to take an unlimited number of leaves. The new scheme reportedly became effective from May 1, 2022.

As per the scheme, senior bankers with Goldman Sachs will have no cap on the number of leaves they take, allowing “to take time off when needed without a fixed vacation day entitlement”, it was reported.

