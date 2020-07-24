Gold touches new lifetime high as international prices surge

Amid surging international gold prices, the precious metal touched a new lifetime high in India on Friday. It hit a new life time high of Rs 51,184 per 10 gram in the intraday trading on Friday.

On MCX, August Gold futures are trading at Rs 51005.00 after touching a high of Rs 51085 earlier in the day.

The precious metal is likely to trade in a positive territory in the next week too, Senior Technical Analyst Anuj Gupta was quoted as saying by ZeeBiz.

Gold Futures could test Rs 52,000 by next week, Gupta, Deputy Vice President, Commodity and Currency Research at Angel Broking said.

At Mumbai bullion market, Standard Gold (99.5) closed at Rs 50919 while Pure Gold (99.9) closed at Rs 51124.00, PTI reported.

In the international market, gold crossed the $1,900 per ounce mark for the first time since 2011.

Spot gold climbed 0.9% to $1,902.99 per ounce while US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,901.00 per ounce.

Spot gold had earlier touched $1,905.99 in September 2011.