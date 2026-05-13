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Gold, silver to get costlier? Govt hikes customs duty to 15% after PM’s appeal, details here

India has raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% to curb imports, protect foreign exchange reserves, support the rupee, and narrow the country’s trade deficit.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 13, 2026, 07:49 AM IST

Gold, silver to get costlier? Govt hikes customs duty to 15% after PM’s appeal, details here
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The government sharply hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6% on Wednesday. The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent request for people to refrain from buying gold for a year, amid economic stress tied to the Iran war and declining foreign exchange reserves. 

To curb precious metal imports, narrow the trade deficit, and support the rupee after it hit an all-time low of 95.75 against the dollar, the Centre levied a 10% basic customs duty and a 5% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

According to Reuters, the move is part of a larger strategy to limit foreign purchases and protect India’s forex reserves.

Why govt raised gold, silver import duty?

As the world’s second-biggest gold consumer and top silver consumer, India relies largely on imports for domestic needs. The duty hike is expected to weaken demand, especially with precious metal prices already elevated.

Gold demand in India has climbed over the last year due to rising prices and poor equity returns. The World Gold Council said inflows into Indian gold ETFs rose 186% year-on-year in the March quarter, hitting a record 20 metric tonnes.

Rising imports lead to a larger outflow of dollars from the country. By increasing duties, the government aims to make imported gold and silver more expensive, which would help control demand and lower import volumes.

Industry leaders admit the economy is in a tough phase that requires tighter control over imports.

According to PTI, Senco Gold CEO and Managing Director Suvankar Sen said the current account deficit is under strain, making it crucial to cut reliance on imports.

A key reason for the duty hike is to safeguard India’s foreign exchange reserves. Since gold imports require US dollar payments, higher imports strain reserves.

Amid rising global crude oil prices and growing geopolitical uncertainty, the government appears focused on conserving foreign exchange.

PM Modi's appeal to cut gold, silver purchase for a year

PM Modi on Sunday, May 10, urged citizens to practice austerity as the country prepares for the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran-US conflict and surging global crude oil prices.

The Prime Minister recommended avoiding gold purchases for weddings for a year, delaying non-essential overseas travel, and bringing back work-from-home where possible. He also pushed for more public transport use and reduced dependence on imports.

PM Modi repeated the appeal on Monday. The measures aim to help households and the wider economy manage the impact of a prolonged oil shock, which could drive up inflation and raise costs across industries.

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