FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran, US weigh 30-Day hostilities pause as nuclear sticking point remains: Report

Iran, US weigh 30-Day hostilities pause as nuclear sticking point remains: Repor

Bengal News: Why Was Chandranath Rath Tracked For 3 Days?

Bengal News: Why Was Chandranath Rath Tracked For 3 Days?

Is Reelection Inevitable In Tamil Nadu? Vijay TVK Govt Formation Chaos Decoded

Is Reelection Inevitable In Tamil Nadu? Vijay TVK Govt Formation Chaos Decoded

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look

Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, May 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of May 8, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 08, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, May 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of May 8, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on May 8, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,031 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,026 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,316 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,041 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,301 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,026  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,301 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,026 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,384 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,102 per gram

Silver Prices on May 8, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2 70,100 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,75,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2701 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2701 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2701 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2749 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran, US weigh 30-Day hostilities pause as nuclear sticking point remains: Report
Iran, US weigh 30-Day hostilities pause as nuclear sticking point remains: Repor
Gold, silver prices today, May 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump issues fresh warning to Iran after Hormuz clash: 'Will knock them out harder'
Trump issues fresh warning to Iran after Hormuz clash: 'Will knock them out'
Nashik TCS religious conversion: After absconding for weeks, main accused Nida Khan arrested
Nashik TCS religious conversion: Main accused Nida Khan arrested
Vijay’s TVK threatens mass resignations if DMK or AIADMK sideline party in Tamil Nadu government formation
Vijay’s TVK threatens mass resignations if left sideline party in govt formation
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement