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Gold, silver prices today, May 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of May 26, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 26, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, May 26, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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As of May 26, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on May 26, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,939 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,611 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,954 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,626 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,939 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,611  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,939 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,611 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,125 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,781 per gram

Silver Prices on May 26, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,84,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,79,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2849 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2849 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2849 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2949 per 10 grams

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