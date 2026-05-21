FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave

Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becomes hottest place in India

Saif Ali Khan remembers father Tiger Pataudi, celebrates his hero, but admits he would have been 'slightly embarrassed' for this reason

Saif remembers Tiger Pataudi, but admits he would have been 'embarrassed'

Ayushmann Khurrana flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, reveals its same stage that 'rejected' him during struggling days

Ayushmann flexes singing skills on Indian Idol, shares interesting trivia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, May 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of May 21, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 21, 2026, 06:52 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, May 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of May 21, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on May 21, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,836 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,516 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,851 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,531 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,836 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,516  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,836 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,516 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 16,090 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,749 per gram

Silver Prices on May 21, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,79,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,72,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2799 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2849 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi? Kolkata man arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan intelligence; accused shared OTPs, security inputs
Who is Zafar Riaz alias Rizvi? Kolkata man arrested for allegedly spy
Gold, silver prices today, May 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 21, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
UP's Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becoming hottest place in India amid severe heatwave
Banda boils at 48 degree Celsius, becomes hottest place in India
US-Iran peace deal soon? Report says Pakistan army chief Asim Munir may travel to Tehran
US-Iran deal soon? Report says Pak's Asim Munir may travel to Tehran
Saif Ali Khan remembers father Tiger Pataudi, celebrates his hero, but admits he would have been 'slightly embarrassed' for this reason
Saif remembers Tiger Pataudi, but admits he would have been 'embarrassed'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement