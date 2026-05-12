FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show, claims Samay Raina was highlighted while his jokes were cut

Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show

After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry clarifies reason behind his message, emphasises on ‘collective participation’

After PM Modi’s appeals, I&B Ministry gives reason behind his message

Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murdered, How Toll Plaza Mistake Caught Professional Killers?

Bengal News: Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murdered, How Toll Plaza Mistake Caught Professional Killers?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of May 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 12, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of May 12, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on May 12, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,212 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,944 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,227 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,959 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,212 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,944  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,212 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,944 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,381per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,099 per gram

Silver Prices on May 12, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,74,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,55,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2749 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2749 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2749 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2851 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show, claims Samay Raina was highlighted while his jokes were cut
Sunil Pal says he was targeted on Kapil Sharma’s show
Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, May 12, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s ‘totally unacceptable’ peace proposal, here's all you need to know
Trump says ceasefire deal on ‘life support’ after rejecting Iran’s peace proposa
US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan’s ‘Mediator’ role under fire as Iranian military aircraft land at key air base
US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan’s ‘Mediator’ role under fire as Iranian military air
Himanta Biswa Sarma set for second consecutive term as Assam CM, oath ceremony today
Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM for second term in a row
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement