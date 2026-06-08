Gold, silver prices today, June 8, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global market trends, local demand and fluctuating currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver as of June 8, 2026.

The gold and silver prices in India remain volatile, tracking global cues, rupee-dollar movement, and domestic demand ahead of the monsoon wedding season. Investors and buyers are watching rates closely as international bullion markets react to fresh economic data. Here are city-wise rates of gold and silver as of June 8, 2026.

Gold Prices on June 8, 2026

The gold prices in India have witnessed a slight plunge amid fluctuating global cues and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 15,272 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,999 per gram.

For those unaware, Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season.

Gold prices in Delhi

The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,590per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,014 per gram

Gold prices in Mumbai

The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,272 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,999 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata

The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,272 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,999 per gram

Gold prices in Chennai

The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,490 per gram

The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,199 per gram

Silver Prices on June 8, 2026:

The price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,64,000 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is also influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. The decrease in prices is due to volatile global market trends.

Silver price in Delhi today

The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Mumbai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today

The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Chennai today

The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2699 per 10 grams