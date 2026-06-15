FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam, admit cards issued, double-layered security ensured

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam

Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Peddi lyricist defends Buchi Babu over Janhvi Kapoor's 'objectification' row, says he didn't like his apology

Peddi lyricist defends Buchi Babu over Janhvi Kapoor's 'objectification' row

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global market trends, local demand and fluctuating currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 07:35 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of June 15, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on June 15, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 14,907 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,664 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences. According to Good Returns, the following are city-wise gold rates today.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,9232 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,679 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,907 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,664 per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,907 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,664 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,119 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,859 per gram

Silver Prices on June 15, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,59,900 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,50,100 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2599 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2699 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam, admit cards issued, double-layered security ensured
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: More than 1,00,000 students to take exam
Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 15, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Peddi lyricist defends Buchi Babu over Janhvi Kapoor's 'objectification' row, says he didn't like his apology
Peddi lyricist defends Buchi Babu over Janhvi Kapoor's 'objectification' row
US-Iran peace deal: Trump, Khamenei reach agreement to end war, signing on Friday; world leaders welcome 'major step'
US and Iran reach agreement to end war, signing ceremony on Friday
US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning after Israel's attack on Beirut
US-Iran peace deal in danger? Islamic republic issues warning
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement