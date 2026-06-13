FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'No cash for signing a deal': JD Vance dismisses reports on Iran agreement, calls claims 'fake information'

'No cash for signing a deal': JD Vance dismisses reports on Iran agreement, call

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to victims of Malviya Nagar fire, Saket building collapse

Rekha Gupta pays tribute to victims of Hauz Rani fire, Saket building collapse

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit: How India-France ties matter amid hostilities in Strait of Hormuz

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit: Why India-France ties matter?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, June 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

The prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global market trends, local demand and fluctuating currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 07:27 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, June 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of June 13, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on June 13, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have experienced a slight increase due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also known as 999 pure gold) is currently set at Rs 14,859 per gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold and is commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,621 per gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the exchange rate of the US Dollar, and domestic jewellery demand, especially ahead of the festive season. As a result, Indian consumers often encounter fluctuations in gold prices due to these influences.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,583 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,636 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,859 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,621  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,859 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,621 per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,056 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 13,801 per gram

Silver Prices on June 13, 2026:

As of today, the price of silver in India is approximately Rs 2,60,100 per kilogram, while the rate for Silver 925 (also known as sterling silver) is Rs 2,50,100 per kilogram. Silver, although generally less expensive than gold, is a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more prevalent than gold. Similar to gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand significantly impacting price fluctuations. 

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2601 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2651 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues red alert as national capital witnesses second night of heavy rainfall
IMD issues red alert as national Delhi witnesses second night of heavy rainfall
S Jaishankar to Marco Rubio: US strike that killed 3 Indian sailors ‘not justified’
S Jaishankar tells Marco Rubio 'not justified' over US strike
Gold, silver prices today, June 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Iran rejects Donald Trump's allegation of drone attack on Indian crewed vessels in Strait of Hormuz, calls claim 'baseless'
Iran rejects Donald Trump's allegation of drone attack on Indian crewed vessels
Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor box office collection day 1: Vikram Bhatt BEATS Kangana Rananut, Imitaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee
Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 2 BEATS Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, Manoj Bajpayee
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement