FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here

Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?

Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

West Bengal elections 2026: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today in Phase-1

IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and relentless bowling attack propel Rajasthan Royals to dominant 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants

Mallikarjun Kharge gets ECI notice over 'terrorist' remark on PM Modi: 'Highly objectionable, dehumanising'

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

'I am sorry': Former BCCI selector breaks silence on Rohit Sharma’s biggest India snub

IRS officer’s daughter murder accused arrested; police link him to another crime a day earlier

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?

Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp who murdered IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

Punjab to witness blackout mock drills on April 24; Know why

Not Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Zoya Akhtar; this Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

This Indian filmmaker to serve jury president at Cannes Critics Week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of April 23, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 06:36 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As of April 23, 2026, the prices of gold and silver in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and changing currency rates. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

Gold Prices on April 23, 2026

As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,474 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 14,184 per 1 gram.

Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

Gold prices in Delhi
The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,489 per gram
The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 14,199 per gram           

Gold prices in Mumbai 
The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,474 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 14,184  per gram

Gold prices in Kolkata 
The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,474 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 14,184per gram           

Gold prices in Chennai 
The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,545 per gram 
The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,249 per gram

Silver Prices on April 23, 2026:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,64,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,64,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

Silver price in Delhi today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Mumbai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.

Silver price in Kolkata today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2649 per 10 grams.            

Silver price in Chennai today 
The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2749 per 10 grams

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-vehicle collision; 2 others die; details here
UP's Mirzapur accident: 4 children among 9 people burn alive in deadly multi-veh
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp-turned-murderer, who strangled IRS officer’s daughter to death, CCTV footage emerges, How did he entered the house?
Who is Rahul Meena? Ex-househelp who murdered IRS officer’s daughter in Delhi
Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 23, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumba
West Bengal elections 2026: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today in Phase-1
West Bengal: It's TMC vs BJP as 152 seats head to polls today
IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and relentless bowling attack propel Rajasthan Royals to dominant 40-run win over Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja and relentless bowling attack propel Rajasthan Royals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement