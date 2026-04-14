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Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

As of April 14, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to be influenced by global market trends. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 07:37 AM IST

Gold, silver prices today, April 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
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    As of April 14, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to be influenced by global market trends, local demand, and exchange rate fluctuations. Here is a breakdown of the current prices of gold and silver:

    Gold Prices on April 14, 2026

    As of today, gold prices in India have risen slightly due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The cost of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 15,245 per 1 gram, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 13,974 per 1 gram.

    Gold prices in India are influenced by several factors, including the international gold price, the US Dollar exchange rate, and domestic jewellery demand, particularly ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often experience price fluctuations due to these factors.

    Gold prices in Delhi
    The current price of 24K gold in Delhi is Rs 15,260  per gram
    The current price of 22K gold in Delhi is Rs 13,989 per gram           

    Gold prices in Mumbai 
    The current price of 24K gold in Mumbai is Rs 15,245 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Mumbai is Rs 13,974  per gram

    Gold prices in Kolkata 
    The current price of 24K gold in Kolkata is Rs 15,245 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Kolkata is Rs 13,974 per gram           

    Gold prices in Chennai 
    The current price of 24K gold in Chennai is Rs 15,337 per gram 
    The current price of 22K gold in Chennai is Rs 14,059 per gram

    Silver Prices on April 14, 2026:

    On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 2,54,900 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 2,36,000 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.         

    Silver price in Delhi today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.            

    Silver price in Mumbai today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Mumbai is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.

    Silver price in Kolkata today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Kolkata is Rs 2549 per 10 grams.            

    Silver price in Chennai today 
    The current price of Silver 999 in Chennai is Rs 2599 per 10 grams

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