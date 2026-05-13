Gold, silver duty hiked to 15%: Impact on buyers, jewellery costs up, gold loan firms may benefit | Explained

Govt hiked gold and silver duty from 6% to 15% and platinum from 15.4% to 15.4% to conserve forex amid West Asia tensions. What does it mean, and what is its impact?

The customs duties on precious metals like gold, platinum and silver have been hiked by the government in order to conserve foreign exchange and protect the economy from growing global pressures stemming from the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Gold Silver duty hike: Impact on prices, jewellery, gold loans

Import duty on gold and silver has been raised from 6% to 15%, while platinum will now attract a duty of 15.4%, up from 6.4%. The changes also apply to related items such as gold and silver dore, coins, and findings.

Sumit Singhania, Research Head at Bajaj Broking, says, "Higher duties are expected to reduce precious metal imports, support the rupee, and help narrow the trade deficit." Noting the negative and positive impact of increased import tariffs on precious metals, he suggests, "Jewellery companies such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, and Sky Gold & Diamonds, it may face pressure as higher tariffs increase domestic gold prices and could weaken consumer demand, particularly for discretionary purchases like coins, medallions, jewellery etc."

"Gold financing firms, including Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance, are likely to benefit from higher collateral values of gold loans. Meanwhile, precious metal futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India surged around 6% following the announcement," he adds.

Further, Abhishek Bhilwaria, AMFI-registered MFD, emphasised that the Indian government's sudden decision to hike the effective import duty on gold and silver to 15% has triggered a multi-sector ripple effect across the economy.

For retail buyers, the immediate surge in domestic prices is depressing consumer sentiment and shifting demand toward lighter-weight ornaments, recycling old gold, and paper assets like ETFs. While this premium compresses sales volumes and pressures the stock margins of major jewellery retailers like Titan, it simultaneously serves as a powerful tailwind for gold loan NBFCs like Muthoot and Manappuram Finance; the resulting appreciation in collateral value expands their Loan-to-Value margins, lowers default risks, and drives higher credit demand. However, the wide tariff differential has also raised concerns among industry bodies regarding a potential resurgence in grey-market smuggling.

Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, says the govt increased the duty to manage the foreign reserve. "Higher import duty may impact imports, so the lower foreign reserve may be used. As the current geopolitical scenario is very uncertain, crude oil may increase due to geopolitical tension. This will impact gold and silver prices. Now, the price has increased in the physical market to match the updated import duty from 6% to 15%," he explains.

Gold, Silver rates after hike in duty

As the government's hike in import duty to 15% kicked in, Gold futures rallied Rs 9,723 to Rs 1.63 lakh per 10g and silver soared 7% toward Rs 3 lakh per kg on Wednesday.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, says Gold prices surged after India raised import duties on gold and silver to 15% from 6%. Since India relies heavily on imports to meet domestic gold demand, higher duties are expected to help narrow the trade deficit and provide support to the rupee, which was trading at an all-time high level. As duty takes effect, physical premiums might be elevated, increasing disparity between spot and MCX," he adds.

"Earlier, COMEX gold prices had come under pressure after U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 3.8% in April, above expectations of 3.7% and the highest level since May 2023, driven largely by rising energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Geopolitical tensions also remained elevated after President Trump said the U.S.-Iran ceasefire was on “massive life support” following his rejection of Tehran’s latest peace proposal, increasing fears that key shipping routes could remain disrupted for an extended period. Meanwhile, Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week, with trade ties and artificial intelligence likely to be key topics of discussion," he notes.

Gold rates today: 24K per 10g Chennai: Rs 1,64,190 – highest among metros Hyderabad: Rs 1,63,970 Bengaluru: Rs 1,63,840 Mumbai: Rs 1,63,710 Kolkata: Rs 1,63,490 Delhi: Rs 1,63,430 Southern markets continue to lead, with Chennai ahead of Delhi by Rs 760.

Silver rates today: per kg Chennai: Rs 2,97,630 Hyderabad: Rs 2,97,240 Bengaluru: Rs 2,97,000 Mumbai: Rs 2,96,770 Kolkata: Rs 2,96,380 Delhi: Rs 2,96,260 Mumbai remains the hub for the silver price rally, with Delhi close behind. Rates across cities reflect local taxes and margins.