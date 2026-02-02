Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?

In the Indian market, MCX gold futures were down 4.57 percent and silver by 13 percent. The sell-off in precious metals has largely been attributed to a shift from an extended rally fueled by global uncertainty and speculative buying.

The corrections come after an exceptional rally in gold and silver rates over the last one year.

Gold and silver are currently experiencing a major crash, erasing much of their record gains in recent months. On Monday (February 2), gold was trading around USD 4,500 in the international market, down 7.7 percent. Silver fell even more sharply and was trading around USD 72, recording a fall of 14 percent. In the Indian market, MCX gold futures were down 4.57 percent and silver by 13 percent. The sell-off in precious metals has largely been attributed to a shift from an extended rally fueled by global uncertainty and speculative buying.

As of Monday, gold had fallen 25 percent from its all-time high of USD 5,602, while silver was down as much as 40 percent from its record high price of USD 121. One of the main reasons for the pressure on gold and silver prices is the maintained strength of the US dollar. Reports say that Kevin Warsh’s nomination to be the next US Federal Reserve chief is providing support to the dollar.

Furthermore, the CME Group has increased margin requirements for gold and silver, starting Monday. COMEX gold futures margins have been raised from 6 percent to 8 percent, while COMEX 5000 silver futures are reportedly set to increase from 11 percent to 15 percent. Analysts say this has increased selling pressure, leading to a fall in prices.

Gold, silver prices in India today

At around 10 am on Monday, gold was priced at Rs 143,460 per 10 grams, down 3.22 percent. In all major cities, 24K gold was trading above Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was trading at Rs 250,510 per kilogram, down 6 percent and mirroring the global market trend. The corrections come after an exceptional rally in gold and silver rates over the last one year.