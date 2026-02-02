FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's threequel stays steady in opening weekend despite Border 2 mania

After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes this action, makes her Instagram...

Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar, says this person deserves 'all the praise', it's neither Ranveer Singh, nor Akshaye Khanna, but...

Delhi school fee law not to be implemented this year, Rekha Gupta govt tells Supreme Court

Is Pakistan losing its war in Balochistan? BLA's pitched battles signal dangerous shift

What is Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama? Tibetan leader's album that earned him Grammy, here's where you can hear it

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration

LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026

Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?

Gold falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash?

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's threequel stays steady in opening weekend despite Border 2 mania

Mardaani 3 box office day 3: Rani Mukerji film stays steady in opening weekend

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events

Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals

Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?

In the Indian market, MCX gold futures were down 4.57 percent and silver by 13 percent. The sell-off in precious metals has largely been attributed to a shift from an extended rally fueled by global uncertainty and speculative buying.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?
The corrections come after an exceptional rally in gold and silver rates over the last one year.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gold and silver are currently experiencing a major crash, erasing much of their record gains in recent months. On Monday (February 2), gold was trading around USD 4,500 in the international market, down 7.7 percent. Silver fell even more sharply and was trading around USD 72, recording a fall of 14 percent. In the Indian market, MCX gold futures were down 4.57 percent and silver by 13 percent. The sell-off in precious metals has largely been attributed to a shift from an extended rally fueled by global uncertainty and speculative buying.

As of Monday, gold had fallen 25 percent from its all-time high of USD 5,602, while silver was down as much as 40 percent from its record high price of USD 121. One of the main reasons for the pressure on gold and silver prices is the maintained strength of the US dollar. Reports say that Kevin Warsh’s nomination to be the next US Federal Reserve chief is providing support to the dollar.

Furthermore, the CME Group has increased margin requirements for gold and silver, starting Monday. COMEX gold futures margins have been raised from 6 percent to 8 percent, while COMEX 5000 silver futures are reportedly set to increase from 11 percent to 15 percent. Analysts say this has increased selling pressure, leading to a fall in prices.

Gold, silver prices in India today

At around 10 am on Monday, gold was priced at Rs 143,460 per 10 grams, down 3.22 percent. In all major cities, 24K gold was trading above Rs 1,50,000 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was trading at Rs 250,510 per kilogram, down 6 percent and mirroring the global market trend. The corrections come after an exceptional rally in gold and silver rates over the last one year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold price falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash in precious metals?
Gold falls 25%, silver 40% from record highs: What's driving the crash?
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji's threequel stays steady in opening weekend despite Border 2 mania
Mardaani 3 box office day 3: Rani Mukerji film stays steady in opening weekend
After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes this action, makes her Instagram...
After calling Dhurandhar 'sinister', Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal takes
Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar, says this person deserves 'all the praise', it's neither Ranveer Singh, nor Akshaye Khanna, but...
Shekhar Kapur reviews Dhurandhar, says this person deserves 'all the praise'
Delhi school fee law not to be implemented this year, Rekha Gupta govt tells Supreme Court
Delhi school fee law put on hold for 2025-26, Govt tells SC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches in ICC events
Pakistan to forfeit India clash in T20 World Cup: List of all boycotted matches
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I World Cup 2026: A look at major past controversies between arch-rivals
Pakistan boycott India clash in T20I WC 2026: A look at major past controversies
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army
From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's Vivienne Westwood; best and worst dressed celebs
Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan's dapper Mugler, to awful Lola Young's
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement