Gold prices tumble for two days in row, plunge below Rs 52,000

Gold prices tumbled further on Thursday with the cost of 10-gram yellow metal plunging below Rs 52,000. On MCX, October Futures of gold is being sold for Rs 51,909 per 10 gram while September Future price is at Rs 52,089, both falling by nearly 1.4%

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a sharp fall in its prices with August Futures tumbling to Rs 67,128 per kg as September Futures plunged to Rs 67,050 on commodities bourse Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The sharp file in precious metals was ascribed to sell-off in the international market.

In the national capital, gold prices plunged by Rs 1,492 to Rs 52,819 per 10 grams.

"Gold prices continued downtrend on Thursday with stronger dollar post US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel was quoted as saying by PTI.