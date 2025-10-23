Gold prices today: Drop continue for sixth straight day after Dhanteras, 24K gold slips by Rs 7690 in a week, check city wise here

Gold prices in India continued to fall on October 23, marking the sixth straight day of decline since Dhanteras. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 24 carat-gold dropped by Rs 8100 per 100 grams on Wednesday to Rs 12,50,800. Check gold prices city wise here.

Gold prices in India continue to fall on October 23, Thursday, marking six straight decline of yellow metal since Dhanteras. The price of 24-carat gold slips by Rs 8,100 per 100 grams on Wednesday to Rs 12,50,800, according to Goodreturns website. The price of 10 grams dropped by Rs 810 to Rs 1,25,080. On October 22, it saw its biggest single day drop as prices tumbled by Rs 46,900 per 100 grams, then by smaller declines of Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,700 on October 21 and 20 respectively on Diwali festivities. Gold prices remained steady on October 19 before the sharp downtrend resumed.

In total, from October 18 to 23, 100 grams of 24-carat gold has lost Rs 76,900, while 10 grams slipped by Rs 7,690. Similar patterns were recorded in 22-carat and 18-carat segments. Silver also dropped below the Rs 1.60 lakh per kg mark.

City wise gold prices

Ahmedabad- 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,265, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,768.3, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,23,020

Bangalore - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,212.5, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,704.2, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,22,950

Chennai - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,407.5, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,942.5, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,23,210

Delhi - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 91,980, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,420, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,22,640

Hyderabad - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,287.5, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,795.8, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,23,050

Kolkata - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,017.5, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,465.8, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,22,690

Mumbai - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,145, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,621.7, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,22,860

Pune - 18K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 92,145, 22K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,12,621.7, 24K Gold (per 10 gm): Rs 1,22,860

Gold prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Gold prices rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday morning amid reports that India and the United States may soon sign a trade deal. The optimism over the potential agreement lifted investor sentiment in precious metals.

In the early trade, MCX Gold December futures were trading 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 1,22,938 per 10 grams.

Similarly, MCX Silver December contracts gained 0.93 per cent to trade at Rs 1,46,915 per kilogram. According to analysts, MCX gold prices for the December expiry are expected to move in a range of Rs 1,21,500 to Rs 1,23,000 per 10 grams.

However, in the global market, gold prices edged lower due to a stronger US dollar, as investors awaited key inflation data from the United States later this week. The data is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.

As of 3:10 a.m. GMT, spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $4,084.29 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.9 per cent to $4,100.90 per ounce. The US dollar index gained 0.2 per cent against major currencies, making gold more expensive for foreign buyers.