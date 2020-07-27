Gold prices surge amid international tensions; hit record high of Rs 51,833 per 10 gram

Silver prices marked a hike as well, as silver futures on MCX gained 5.5% or Rs 3,400 and is currently rated at Rs 64,617 per kg.

Amid surging international gold prices, the precious metal touched a new lifetime high in India on Monday. It hit a new life-time high of Rs 51,833 per 10 gram in the intraday trading on this day, which is a rise of 1.5% or Rs 800 on August gold futures.

The precious metal is likely to trade in positive territory in this week, Senior Technical Analyst Anuj Gupta was quoted as saying by ZeeBiz earlier.

The price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 49,970 per 10 gram. 24-carat gold in Delhi costs Rs 50,920, while in Mumbai, the rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 50,920 and Rs 49,920 for 22-carat gold.

Spot gold had earlier touched $1,905.99 in September 2011.