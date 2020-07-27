Gold prices surge amid international tensions; hit record high of Rs 51,833 per 10 gram

Headlines

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Neeraj Chopra bags gold for India in Javelin throw, Kishore Jena wins silver at Asian Games 2023,

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Neeraj Chopra bags gold for India in Javelin throw, Kishore Jena wins silver at Asian Games 2023,

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

10 Enigmatic questions that continue to baffle world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with betting app that allegedly makes Rs 200 crore a day

HomeBusiness

Business

Gold prices surge amid international tensions; hit record high of Rs 51,833 per 10 gram

Silver prices marked a hike as well, as silver futures on MCX gained 5.5% or Rs 3,400 and is currently rated at Rs 64,617 per kg.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 04:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid surging international gold prices, the precious metal touched a new lifetime high in India on Monday. It hit a new life-time high of Rs 51,833 per 10 gram in the intraday trading on this day, which is a rise of 1.5% or Rs 800 on August gold futures. 

The precious metal is likely to trade in positive territory in this week, Senior Technical Analyst Anuj Gupta was quoted as saying by ZeeBiz earlier. 

The price of 22-carat gold rose to Rs 49,970 per 10 gram. 24-carat gold in Delhi costs Rs 50,920, while in Mumbai, the rate for 24-carat gold is Rs 50,920 and Rs 49,920 for 22-carat gold.

Silver prices marked a hike as well, as silver futures on MCX gained 5.5% or Rs 3,400 and is currently rated at Rs 64,617 per kg.

Spot gold had earlier touched $1,905.99 in September 2011. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Shows failure of...': Sharad Pawar slams Maharashtra govt after 24 including 12 newborns die in 24 hours

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

Draconids meteor shower: When and where to watch shooting stars this weekend

Netizens claim Parineeti Chopra lied about being poor in teenage years in viral video: 'Nothing about her is genuine'

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE