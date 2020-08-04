Gold prices cross Rs 54,400 mark, silver touches new high

Gold on Tuesday prices crossed Rs 54,400 as Gold futures on MCX touched crossed a new high.

The yellow metal is currently being traded at Rs 54,489 per 10 gram for October Futures. In the national capital, gold prices crossed 54,830 per 10 gram.

Silver crossed Rs 69,700 level with September Future being traded at Rs 69,701 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 97 with rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, according to PTI.

In the international market, gold is at US 2,022 per ounce at COMEX benchmark.