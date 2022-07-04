Gold price today: Yellow metal gains Rs 241 amid firm global trends

Image: Pixabay

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 241 to Rs 52,048 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,807 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 254 to Rs 58,139 per kg from Rs 57,885 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,808.45 per ounce and USD 19.83 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices kept firm trading supported by weaker dollar and global slowdown fears," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

READ | Paytm brings updated Photo QR with new feature, know benefits and how to use?