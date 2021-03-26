Gold Price Today, March 26, 2021: Rates fall ahead of Holi, check details here

Bringing some joy ahead of the festive season, gold and silver prices on Friday (March 26) saw a decline in the country.

While the gold prices went down Rs 159 and hit rs 44,701 per 10 gm at MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) on Friday, the prices of Silver dipped Rs 345 and hit Rs 64,900 per kg at MCX.

According to commodity experts, gold price MCX is expected to go up to Rs 48,000 per 10 gm while the silver price will hit Rs 72,000 in the same time horizon.

Gold Prices on Friday, March 26

If you plan to buy the yellow metal today, 22-carat gold will cost Rs 4,392 per 1 gm and 10 grams of 22-carat-gold stood will cost Rs 43,920. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold will cost you Rs 44,920.

22-carat Gold price today per 10 gram in major Cities

Delhi- Rs 44,150

Mumbai- Rs 43,920

Chennai- Rs 42,350

Kolkata- Rs 44,340

Bengaluru- Rs 42,000

Hyderabad- Rs 42,000

Pune- Rs 43,920

Ahmedabad- Rs 44,500

24-carat Gold price today per 10 gram in major Cities

Delhi- 48,160

Mumbai- 44,920

Chennai- Rs 46,200

Kolkata- Rs 47,040

Bengaluru- Rs 45,820

Hyderabad- Rs 45,820

Pune- Rs 44,920

Ahmedabad- Rs 46,370

International Gold prices

On Friday, the international market saw Gold rates dipping by 0.20 % to USD 1,723.20 per ounce. In the last 30 days, the yellow metal has dipped by 4.61% which is equivalent to USD 83.30.

Silver Prices on Friday, March 26

On Friday the prices of silver witnessed a slight gain with 10 grams of the metal priced at Rs Rs 657.

Silver Rates in Metro Cities on Friday, March 26

The prices of the silver metal stood at Rs 65,700 per 1 Kilogram in the national capital, Mumbai and Kolkata. While for Chennai and Hyderabad, Silver will cost Rs 69,400 per 1 Kilogram.

The gold and silver prices mentioned above are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes so the rates may vary in showrooms.