Gold Price Today, March 25, 2021: Prices rise ahead of Holi, check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow gold rates h

Snapping a four-day falling streak, gold price jumped by Rs 100 per 100 gram on Thursday (March 25). The 10 gram Gold price got costlier by Rs 10 per 10 gram on Thursday. The price of 22-carat Gold is Rs 44,030 per 10 gram and it is Rs 4,40,300 per 100 gram. The price of 24-carat gold is Rs 45,030 per 10 gram and Rs 4,50,300 per 100 gram on Thursday, according to the Gold price list on goodreturns website.

City, state-wise 22-carat Gold Price today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and some other prominent cities:

The price of 22-carat Gold varies from state to state and city to city. Check the price of 22-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Delhi: Rs 44,070

– In Mumbai – Rs 44,030

– In Chennai Rs 42,310

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,280

– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900

– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900

– In Kerala: Rs 41,900

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,070

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,030

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,410

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,070

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,,030

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,310

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,410

The price of 24-carat Gold varies from state to state and city to city. Check the price of 24-carat Gold per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 45,030

– In Delhi: Rs 48,070

– In Chennai Rs 46,150

– In Kolkata: Rs 46,880

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700

– In Kerala: Rs 45,700

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,070

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 45,030

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,270

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,070

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 45,030

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 46,150

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,270

It is to be noted that the prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold mentioned above do not include Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes. The prices of gold may vary from state to state.