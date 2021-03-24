Gold Price Today, March 24, 2021: Massive fall in gold prices, check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata gold rates here

Gold price fell by as much as Rs 8000 per 100 gram on Wednesday (March 24). Gold rate today plunged again by Rs 800 per 10 gram in India. The price of 22-carat Gold today is Rs 43,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,30,000 per 100 gram. The 24-carat gold price is Rs 44,000 per 10 gram and Rs 4,44,000 per 100 gram today. Goodreturns website reported that gold price has been falling since March 19.

City, state-wise 22-carat Gold Price today:

The price of 22-carat Gold varies from state to state and city to city.

Check today’s 22-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 43,000

– In Chennai Rs 42,280

– In Kolkata: Rs 44,400

– In Bangalore: Rs 41,900

– In Hyderabad: Rs 41,900

– In Kerala: Rs 41,900

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 44,050

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 43,000

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 44,380

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 44,050

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 43,000

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 42,280

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 44,380

City, state-wise 24-carat Gold Price today:

Like 22-carat gold, the 24-carat Gold price also varies from state to state and city to city.

Check today’s 24-carat Gold price rates per 10 gram in different cities and states across India.

– In Mumbai: Rs 44,000

– In Delhi: Rs 48,050

– In Chennai Rs 46,120

– In Kolkata: Rs 47,000

– In Bangalore: Rs 45,700

– In Hyderabad: Rs 45,700

– In Kerala: Rs 45,700

– In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow – Rs 48,050

– In Maharashtra’s Pune: Rs 44,000

– In Ahmedabad: Rs 46,250

– In Rajasthan’s Jaipur: Rs 48,050

– In Bihar’s Patna: Rs 44,000

– In Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: Rs 46,120

– In Gujarat’s Vadodara: Rs 46,120Notably, the gold prices mentioned above are exclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes so the rates may vary in showrooms.