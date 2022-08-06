Search icon
Gold Price Today August 6: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

The rate of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as today it is selling at Rs 47,650. The rate of silver increased by Rs 500 per kg, selling at Rs 58,200.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

File Photo

There was an overall increase in the price of gold on August 6, 2022, as the price of the yellow metal rose by Rs 160 per 10 grams. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,980 in India today. The rate of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as today it is selling at Rs 47,650. On the other hand, the rate of silver increased by Rs 500 per kilogram, selling at Rs 58,200.

Check the price of gold in major Indian cities 

Chennai 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 53,070

Mumbai

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Delhi 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140

Kolkata 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Bangalore 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040

Hyderabad 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Pune 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010

Vadodara 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010

Ahmedabad 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040

Lucknow 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140

It is important to note that the local prices might be different from what is shown here. The list mentioned above shows the gold price without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The list is of the gold prices for today for 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. 

