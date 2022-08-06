Gold Price Today August 6: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

There was an overall increase in the price of gold on August 6, 2022, as the price of the yellow metal rose by Rs 160 per 10 grams. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,980 in India today. The rate of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as today it is selling at Rs 47,650. On the other hand, the rate of silver increased by Rs 500 per kilogram, selling at Rs 58,200.
Check the price of gold in major Indian cities
Chennai
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,650
24-Carat Gold: Rs 53,070
Mumbai
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650
24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980
Delhi
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140
Kolkata
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650
24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980
Bangalore
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040
Hyderabad
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650
24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980
Pune
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010
Vadodara
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010
Ahmedabad
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040
Lucknow
22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800
24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140
It is important to note that the local prices might be different from what is shown here. The list mentioned above shows the gold price without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The list is of the gold prices for today for 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.