Gold Price Today August 6: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

File Photo

There was an overall increase in the price of gold on August 6, 2022, as the price of the yellow metal rose by Rs 160 per 10 grams. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,980 in India today. The rate of 22-carat gold remained unchanged as today it is selling at Rs 47,650. On the other hand, the rate of silver increased by Rs 500 per kilogram, selling at Rs 58,200.

Check the price of gold in major Indian cities

Chennai

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 53,070

Mumbai

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Delhi

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140

Kolkata

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Bangalore

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040

Hyderabad

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,650

24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,980

Pune

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010

Vadodara

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,680

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,010

Ahmedabad

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,700

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,040

Lucknow

22-Carat Gold: Rs 47,800

24-Carat Gold: Rs 52,140

It is important to note that the local prices might be different from what is shown here. The list mentioned above shows the gold price without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The list is of the gold prices for today for 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.