Gold Price Today, April 12, 2021: Prices rise again, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow

Gold Price jumped a little on Monday (April 12) with the price rising by Rs 10 per 10 gram. It may be recalled that the gold prices remained relatively low in March as compared to February but the Gold rate started to rise from April 1.

The price of of 10 gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,710 on Monday, while 10 gram of 24-carat Gold will cost you Rs 45,710.

Gold Price Today, Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Other Cities, States

It is to be noted that gold price varies from cities to cities and states to states due to taxes levied by different states. In Delhi, the gold price today is Rs 45,660 for 22-carat and Rs 49,810 for 24-carat.

In Mumbai, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,710, while 24-carat gold will set you back by Rs 45,710. In Bengaluru, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,410 and the 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 47,360 per 10 gram. In Chennai, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,750 per 10 gram and the 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,730.

In Hyderabad, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 43,410 and 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,360. In Kolkata, 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 45,680 per 10 gram, and 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 48,560 per 10 gram. In Kerala, 22-carat gold price is Rs 43,410, and 24-carat gold price is Rs 47,360.

In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, 22-carat gold price on Monday is Rs 45,660, the 24-carat gold price is Rs 49,810. In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,710 and 24-carat gold price today is Rs 45,710.

Notably, the gold price rates today for both 22-carat and 24-carat mentioned in the story exclude the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other levies. Gold prices may differ at showrooms across the country.