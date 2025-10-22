FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast

Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'

After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir

What are quasi moons? NASA's new discovery confirms earth has another moon which will stay till...

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Short notice released for 2570 vacancies, registration process to begin on...; check details

Mid-air scare on Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight, makes emergency landing at Varanasi airport; probe on

After mixed season at SRH, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on radar of 3 IPL teams; Mumbai Indians front-runners

Karan Johar makes shocking confession to Janhvi Kapoor: 'I've been intimately involved with a member of your family'

This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't...'

After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir

After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

The recent correction in gold prices was expected after a one-sided rally, said the chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gold prices: Gold prices, which have seen a sharp rise over the past year, are currently witnessing some correction. The yellow metal experienced its biggest drop since 2013, falling as much as 6.3 per cent intraday to near USD 4,000 an ounce in October 2025.

Before Diwali and Dhanteras, gold reached its all-time high of Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams, but it is now trading around Rs 1,28,000 per 10 grams, a decline of nearly Rs 4,000 or 3 per cent. Gold futures fell 1.4 per cent early on Wednesday, following Tuesday's 5.3 per cent slide. It's still up about 54 per cent this year.

Gold price over the past year

Over the past year, in the Indian market, prices have risen for 24 karat gold from Rs 75,000 per 10 grams to Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams.

Why gold price fallen

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, told ANI that the recent correction in gold prices was expected after a one-sided rally. He added that the correction is not likely to last long, as gold remains bullish due to strong global demand.

READ | This temple in India received Rs 900 crore donations in just 11 months, it is located in...

Analysts say the gold sell-off came after a historic rally that had pushed prices to overheated levels. In just two months, gold spot prices surged about 25 per cent, lifted by fears around US debt, inflation, and the possibility of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for South Africa, joins Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list
South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for SA
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to celebrate sibling bond
Happy Bhai Dooj 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to celebrate
Thamma Movie Review – Dhamakedaar Diwali Gift From Maddock’s Expanding Horrorverse
Thamma Movie Review – Dhamakedaar Diwali Gift From Maddock’s Horrorverse
Rs 1233094800000: World's second richest man suffers huge loss during Diwali, what is his net worth now? His business is...
Rs 1233094800000: World's second richest man suffers huge loss during Diwali, w
Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'
Zelenskyy's BIG statement on Trump peace proposal: 'Good compromise...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE