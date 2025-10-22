Gold price falls 6% after record high to Rs...; marks biggest drop since 2013

The recent correction in gold prices was expected after a one-sided rally, said the chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

Gold prices: Gold prices, which have seen a sharp rise over the past year, are currently witnessing some correction. The yellow metal experienced its biggest drop since 2013, falling as much as 6.3 per cent intraday to near USD 4,000 an ounce in October 2025.

Before Diwali and Dhanteras, gold reached its all-time high of Rs 1,32,000 per 10 grams, but it is now trading around Rs 1,28,000 per 10 grams, a decline of nearly Rs 4,000 or 3 per cent. Gold futures fell 1.4 per cent early on Wednesday, following Tuesday's 5.3 per cent slide. It's still up about 54 per cent this year.

Gold price over the past year

Over the past year, in the Indian market, prices have risen for 24 karat gold from Rs 75,000 per 10 grams to Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams.

Why gold price fallen

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, told ANI that the recent correction in gold prices was expected after a one-sided rally. He added that the correction is not likely to last long, as gold remains bullish due to strong global demand.

Analysts say the gold sell-off came after a historic rally that had pushed prices to overheated levels. In just two months, gold spot prices surged about 25 per cent, lifted by fears around US debt, inflation, and the possibility of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.