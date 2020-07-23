Gold hits new high as international prices surge

Gold prices went past Rs 51,000 mark in Delhi on Thursday, rising by Rs 502 on strong international prices.

The precious metal rose by Rs 502 to Rs 51,443 per 10 gram from Rs 50,941 per 10 gram in the previous trade, experts said.

On MCX, August gold future was being traded at Rs 50386.00 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold in Delhi hit new high trading above Rs 51,000, gaining Rs 502 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold hit a nine-year high to $1,882.17 per ounce, highest since September 2011 rate of $1,888.26. US gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,881.50.

The experts see escalating gold price an impact of US-China tensions as the yellow metal is seen as a safe investment.

Commenting on the surge, Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “Over the last few months we have been seen a sustain run up in gold giving over 25% returns for this year and taking the total gains for the last 2 year to over 45%, however given the current macro backdrop of we expect the momentum to continue with and could diver a handsome 30% returns targeting Rs 65000/10 gms over the next 18-24 months."

"What gives us the confidence is the is the rapidly changing macros backdrop leading to lot of uncertainty, lower interest rates, negative falling bond yields, sustain liquidity push from many central banks and expanded fiscal balance sheets to minimise the impact of Covid-19 related slow down. While this looks like a perfect recipe for Gold, is now spilling over on its counterpart silver, which has seen a sudden surge in prices," he said.