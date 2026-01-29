FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city-wise rates

At 9:40 AM on Thursday, silver was trading at 4,03,845 rupees per kilogram, a rise of 18,479 rupees. Gold was also up by 12,105 rupees per 10 grams, reaching 1,78,020 rupees, as per reports.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

Gold hits all-time high, Silver crosses Rs 4 lakh mark on MCX: Check latest city-wise rates
Gold and silver prices hit an all-time high on Thursday, January 29, 2026, amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties and currency weakness. On the MCX, the price of silver for March delivery rose by more than 17,000 rupees per kilogram, crossing the 4 lakh rupees per kilogram mark. Gold surged by 11,000 rupees, surpassing 1.77 lakh rupees per 10 grams. At 9:40 AM on Thursday, silver was trading at 4,03,845 rupees per kilogram, a rise of 18,479 rupees.

Gold was also up by 12,105 rupees per 10 grams, reaching 1,78,020 rupees, Rs 1,78,850 per 10 grams for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,63,950 per 10 grams for 22 karat gold, and Rs 1,34,140 per 10 grams for 18 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

Silver, Gold price: Check city-wise rates

In Mumbai, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,66,900 per 10 grams. Kolkata reported a gold rate of Rs 1,66,680. In Delhi,  the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,66,620. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,67,390, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,67,170 and Rs 1,67,040, respectively. 

Mumbai: Rs 1,66,900

Delhi: Rs 1,66,620

Bengaluru: Rs 1,67,040

Chennai: Rs 1,67,390

Hyderabad:  Rs 1,67,170

Kolkata: Rs 1,66,680

Silver Rates City-Wise

Mumbai: Rs 3,86,940

Delhi: Rs 3,86,270

Bengaluru: Rs 3,87,240

Chennai: Rs 3,88,060

Hyderabad: Rs 3,87,550

Kolkata: Rs 3,86,420

Why have Gold, Silver prices hiked in India?

With changing International market rates, import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in exchange rates,  gold prices are increasing in India. Rising U.S. debt and geopolitical tension increased demand, with Central banks continuing to buy gold. The Federal Reserve's unchanged interest rates and a weaker dollar helped prices rise. While Silver prices surged due to supply shortages, limited above-ground stocks, and strong investment demand, as per ET.

