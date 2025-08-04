Godfather of AI issues CHILLING warning about chatbots: 'It gets more...'

Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of artificial intelligence, has warned that the rapidly-evolving technology could one day develop its own language. At present, AI tools such as chatbots (think ChatGPT) do their thinking in English. Read on to know more on this.

Geoffrey Hinton, widely regarded as the godfather of artificial intelligence (AI), has warned that the rapidly-evolving technology could one day develop its own language. At present, AI tools such as chatbots (think ChatGPT) do their thinking in English, allowing developers to track what the technology is thinking. But there could come a point where humans might not understand what AI is planning to do, according to Hinton. He added that AI has already shown its ability to have terrible thoughts, and it is not unimaginable the bots could eventually think in ways humans cannot understand or interpret.

What did Geoffrey Hinton say?

Speaking on an episode of the One Decision podcast, Hinton said: "Now it gets more scary if they develop their own internal languages for talking to each other." He added, "I wouldn't be surprised if they developed their own language for thinking, and we have no idea what they're thinking." Hinton's warning comes amid repeated instances of AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Elon Musk's Grok, making controversial comments or hallucinating thoughts.

Who is Geoffrey Hinton?

Hinton was at the forefront of developing machine learning -- which is powering AI-based products and tools of today. A Nobel laureate, he worried about AI's future development and cut ties with his employer, the tech giant Google, to talk more freely on the issue. "I am worried that the overall consequence of this might be systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control," he had said in an earlier statement. Hinton has long advocated government regulation for AI tech, especially given the fast pace of its development.