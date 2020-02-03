GMR group signs agreement to operate Karnataka's Bidar Airport

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has signed a concession agreement to commission, operationalize and maintain the civilian enclave at the Bidar Airport in North Karnataka. This is done under Government of India’s regional connectivity – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Scheme.

GHIAL is expected to start the airport operations in the first week of February 2020 with the operations of one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore, the capital city of Karnataka.

“The operationalisation of Bidar Airport is a testimony to our commitment to support the Government of India’s flagship Regional Connectivity Scheme. We are very pleased to partner with the Government of Karnataka to support efforts for all-round development Bidar and nearby regions and we are confident that the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide a boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and the large number of tourists who visit the area,” said SGK Kishore, Executive Director – South, GMR Airports and CEO of GHIAL.

Located in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, Bidar city is the headquarters of the Bidar District and is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib which is one of the holiest sites of the Sikh religion in this part of the country. Bidar is also renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products which have been recognized with the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag.