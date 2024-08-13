Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Quantum AI Australia Review 2024 - Legit Trading App or a Scam?

Vinesh Phogat to get Rs 11 lakh cash, 2 acre land, she may take a big step and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

7 AI Tools To Boost Remote Worker Productivity

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Unwrapping the Psychology Behind Gift: Giving and Receiving

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

Wegofin and the Rise of AI in Financial Services: A Game Changer for Businesses

5 ways to find inner peace

5 ways to find inner peace

8 animals with more than one heart

8 animals with more than one heart

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Poster ideas for this independence day 

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की माल�किन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Big Diplomatic Win For India, Maldives Hands Over 28 Islands To India | India-Maldives

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his twin releases Stree 2 and Vedaa clashing at box office: 'It's a win-win situation'

HomeBusiness

Business

Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'

This strategic misstep, according to Buchheit, has left Google trailing behind competitors like Microsoft, who have surged ahead in the AI arms race with groundbreaking tools like ChatGPT and Copilot

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Gmail creator makes stunning REVELATION about Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, says 'Google lost its way...'
Sundar Pichai chief executive officer (CEO) of Alphabet Inc.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the competitive world of AI, where every tech giant is racing to be the leader, a critical question looms: Has Google lost its way? The once unchallenged search engine behemoth now faces criticism not just from competitors, but from within its own ranks. Former Google engineer and creator of Gmail, Paul Buchheit, has raised alarm bells, pointing to a pivotal moment in 2015 when Sundar Pichai was elevated to CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Buchheit asserts that this corporate reshuffle marked a significant shift in Google’s focus. The company, once at the forefront of AI innovation, began prioritising its search engine dominance over the development of cutting-edge AI technology. This strategic misstep, according to Buchheit, has left Google trailing behind competitors like Microsoft, who have surged ahead in the AI arms race with groundbreaking tools like ChatGPT and Copilot.

The implications of Buchheit's claims are profound. While Google has vast resources at its disposal, its AI initiatives have come under scrutiny. For instance, Google’s AI Overviews were recently criticised for inaccuracies, suggesting the company might be underprepared to lead in this new era of technological advancement.

As AI-powered tools become increasingly integral to the future of search, Google's current dominance is at risk. If users start gravitating towards more advanced AI-driven platforms, Google's "monopoly" on the search market could erode rapidly. To avoid this fate, Google must urgently reassess its priorities and reinforce its commitment to AI innovation—before it’s too late.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 68 after battle with cancer

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

How Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who are struck in space, will pass time until they return

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement