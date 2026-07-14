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Global oil prices jump 9% after Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks amid US-Iran conflict

As the US-Iran conflict escalates with renewed military strikes, global oil prices have jumped by more than 9%, sparking fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East and concerns over global energy security.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Global oil prices jump 9% after Strait of Hormuz tanker attacks amid US-Iran conflict
Global oil prices jump 9% amid US-Iran tensions (ANI)
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As the US-Iran conflict escalates with renewed military strikes, global oil prices have jumped by more than 9%, sparking fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East and concerns over global energy security. Oil prices spiked as the US President Donald Trump said the US would resume its Iranian naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.  

Oil futures have hit their highest point since mid-June, while the 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.6 bps to 4.5834% and the dollar rose as the conflict between the United States and Iran renewed ⁠over the past weekend.

Brent crude futures ⁠rose 4% ‌in Asian trade to $79 a barrel. Traders noted with higher oil ⁠prices and a monsoon deficit have heightened inflation concerns in India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer. Brent crude futures rose $1.68, or 2%, to $84.98 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.65, or 2.1%, to $79.79 a barrel as of 00:51 GMT. The gains were registered after Monday's sharp rally, when Brent surged 9.6%, its biggest single-day increase since May 2020.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose sharply to trade beyond $80 a barrel, while climbed sharply as investors responded to renewed military action and the growing risk of a wider regional conflict. 

US-Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) emphasised that Iran's military has been "demolished," adding that Tehran is being hit "very hard." Speaking to reporters, Trump noted that a deal had been reached recently, but was immediately broken by Tehran.
  
The US President further claimed that Washington would eventually establish full control over the situation, criticising the Iranian leadership's actions and pointing to severe casualties among demonstrators.

The latest development follows renewed hostilities between the US and Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) closed the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered American retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Tehran.
Meanwhile, initiating a fresh wave of military operations, US Central Command (CENTCOM) began its third consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

Donald Trump on Monday (local time) announced that American forces will reimpose a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz targeting Iran, while allowing vessels from other nations to continue transiting through the strategic waterway.
Speaking to reporters after signing an Executive Order, Trump said the blockade would apply only to Iran and those doing business with Tehran.
 
In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that these strikes aim to impose a high cost on Iranian forces and degrade their capability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. 

 

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