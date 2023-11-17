Global diversity, local taste: How Ubuy caters to culturally diverse shopper needs

The decision-making process of the customer revolves around how well they are served with the diversification of their wants.

Cross-culture markets play a vital role in the lives of a shopper. This becomes an opportunity for the sellers to bring in differentiated products and innovation in front of the buyer’s eyes and ensures diversity in the shopper’s needs. The understanding of a customer's taste, be it from any part of the globe, matters, to create an exclusive shopping experience for the client.

The decision-making process of the customer revolves around how well they are served with the diversification of their wants. With changing lifestyle and ethnic mosaic, also known as cross-culturalism, a business, to outshine itself, needs to have precise knowledge as to how to cater to the culturally diverse needs of the shopper.

Flexible and convenient shopping is one such artifact that draws customers back as well as gives them a memorable experience. When customers find themselves with an enormous amount of options according to the cultural adaptations the loyalty is all set to be felt by the product selling organization.

Ubuy being one such platform, entered into the e-commerce industry in 2012 to strive for making cross-border shopping easy currently serving about 180 countries. Present both ways via the website or mobile application catering to people with over 300 million products from brands based out of countries like the US, UK, and more, making it a culturally diverse platform.

Ubuy commenced its journey as an international shopping platform with operations in many parts of the MENA Region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, and others. From 50 to 90 and now 180 countries while looking forward to creating dominance in the International shopping sector.

With a commitment to providing a seamless and convenient shopping experience, Ubuy connects consumers with a vast selection of products across various categories, including electronics, fashion, home and living, beauty, and more. With a dedicated team of over 250 professionals from diverse backgrounds, the company has made its mark in the e-commerce industry. Ubuy serves a global clientele encompassing a diverse spectrum of individuals and groups.

Its customers include Global shoppers seeking international products, Tech enthusiasts looking for the latest gadgets, Fashion-forward individuals seeking the hottest trends, Families and homeowners in search of everyday essentials, Travellers looking for convenient solutions, Businesses and professionals requiring efficient procurement,

etc.

In an intercommunication, the spokesperson, Faizan Khan, regarding their provision said, “ Customers are our whole and soul, we have immense respect for them. It is our responsibility to understand what according to the global diversification is their requirement.”

He further added, “ Our aim is to add international punch to shopper’s abroad shopping spree and to be a globally renowned marketplace in many other countries too.”

In order to amplify the shopping experience of the buyer the team works on ensuring that the checkouts are faster and the client has a seamless experience with the payments, which usually is an issue when one tends to buy international products from various websites.

The team believes the reason that sets them apart from others is their willingness to prioritize the needs of their shopper, according to their taste and cultures. Drive change, constant customer support service as well and a dash of creativity are their core values that defined them in the past as well as going to shape the future.