Global crude oil prices spike after Iranian strikes across the Gulf region amid Middle East tensions

Oil prices saw a spike on Monday as Iran attacked Gulf states in response to US strikes in Tehran. Consequently, Brent Crude stood at USD 79.17, reflecting a rise of USD 3.16, or 4.16 per cent, at the time of filing.

Oil prices saw a spike on Monday as Iran attacked Gulf states in response to US strikes in Tehran. Consequently, Brent Crude stood at USD 79.17, reflecting a rise of USD 3.16, or 4.16 per cent, at the time of filing. At the same time, crude oil stood at USD 74.47, gaining USD 3.06 or 4.29 per cent.

The price movement followed a wave of military actions that disrupted the critical Strait of Hormuz maritime corridor, heightening concerns over global energy supplies. The escalation triggered widespread regional instability, drawing sharp condemnation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and triggering formal diplomatic protests as the standoff on the Strait of Hormuz continues.

OIC condemns Iranian strikes

In a statement issued on Sunday, the OIC General Secretariat strongly denounced Iranian attacks targeting Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The organisation labelled the strikes a "flagrant and ongoing violation" of national sovereignty and a direct breach of the principles of good neighbourliness. The OIC further criticised Iran's ongoing disruption of international trade and attacks on commercial vessels, stating that these actions violate international law and the charters of both the United Nations and the OIC.

Warning that such escalations threaten regional security, the OIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the targeted nations and supported their right to take measures to safeguard their security and territorial integrity. "The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks against the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which constitute a flagrant and ongoing violation of the sovereignty of these states and a breach of the principles of good-neighbourliness based on mutual respect," it stated.

"The General Secretariat affirms that these ongoing attacks and Iran's continued aggression against commercial vessels and obstruction of international trade constitute a clear violation of international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the Charter of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and are likely to undermine international efforts to restore security and stability in the region," it added.

US-Iran conflict

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday (local time), with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable. "At 5 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent US military strikes, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and accusing Washington of undermining regional stability and violating a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression.



(With ANI inputs)