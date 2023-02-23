Girl, 11, who earns a whopping Rs 1.1 crore per month, retires

11 years old entreprenuer decides to retire | Photo: Pixabay

While most people don't even have a clue about having a career, Pixie Curtis, on the other hand, is already taking retirement from her career of selling toys that earn her $200,000 (approximately Rs 1.6 crore) a month. Daughter of PR queen Roxy Jacenko, Pixie Curtis amassed a noteworthy fortune by selling toys and accessory products including fidget spinners.

The young Australian entrepreneur wants to take retirement from her business to indulge her entire focus on her high school education. Pixie's mother told News.com.au that the decision is taken prior to her entry into high school. The family has been discussing the matter for the past few months.

Pixie Curtis's online business began three years ago and now it has turned into a popular brand among Australian kids. As per reports, the store will remain unchanged but now the business will be looked after by the family instead of the young girl.

“While the Pixie’s Pix online store will remain, it will go back to how it began in 2011 – as the best destination for children’s hair accessories and hair bows known as Pixie’s Bows – something that we will continue to manage together but with a lot less time/pressure for Pixie,” he said. The entrepreneurial spirit of Pixie and the success of her business has only made her a proud mother, she asserts. But this is not the end for Pixie, the momager calls it only a semi-retiring.

Read: Meet Mira Murati, stunning ChatGPT CTO who thinks AI can be misused, Elon Musk link revealed

Pixie reportedly owns a $270,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore) Mercedes Benz Gl. Her 11th birthday party cost her a whopping $40,000 (approximately Rs 33 lakh), as per the portal. Since Pixie will now focus on her studies, the family has decided to donate money to help others.

Her mother highlighted that they bought $30,000 (approximately Rs 24 lakh) in stock to spend on multiple children’s charities including Bear Cottage, Ronald McDonald House, Little Wings, and Vinnies.