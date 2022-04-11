Gilberto Rosas shares the 3-step process to help mortgage professionals achieve greater profits in 2022

Over the last year, the rising interest rates, the decreasing inventory, and the increase of mortgage professionals in the industry has made for an interesting storm in 2022.

However, there is still a significant lack of education around sales and marketing and support that mortgage professionals receive from their companies regarding best marketing practices, setting many mortgage professionals up for failure. This lack of time and up to date marketing knowledge plagues the mortgage professionals from reaching their true potential.

These challenges led entrepreneur Gilberto Rosas to take on the role of disrupting the mortgage market through providing a turnkey, hands-off system for mortgage businesses to acquire referral partnerships.

As the founder and owner of Maverick Media Lab, Gilberto has extensive knowledge in referral marketing. He has also achieved success in more than 30 states and has worked in multiple industries including real estate, mortgage, insurance and with financial advisors.

Gilberto is familiar with the problems and issues that plague mortgage professionals. He emphasizes that when it comes to marketing, most mortgage professionals are familiar with only traditional marketing (such as direct mail, magazine and ads), and in addition they try to make personal visits to real estate offices but to no avail. Marketing professionals also attend networking events and make cold calls to potential partners, but see little to no ROI. However, Gilberto understands that referral partnerships are what results in the best returns when done consistently and correctly.

This is why Maverick Media Lab focuses on helping businesses grow through referral partnerships. Through years of testing, they found referral partnership to be the most effective in solving the sales and marketing challenges faced by mortgage professionals.

Maverick Media Lab have created a simple 3-step process that is proven to work for their clients:

The first step is a clear system. Mortgage professionals must have the proven roadmap to success. Without this, they face many challenges ahead and mistakes that can be avoided if only they had someone that can guide them through the best practices and proven processes.

The second step is consistent outreach. Reaching out using the right platforms and ensuring that the message suits the market of realtors you are prospecting so it lands and speaks to their needs in the best way possible.

Lastly, the third step is ensuring you achieve maximum output for the least amount of time with a support network to ensure that the outcome is reached in the most time efficient way possible.

The secret to success for mortgage professionals is by having one straightforward and proven systemized process that will be the key to increasing your referrals, ultimately improving your bottom line. Referral partnerships should not be overlooked, as it creates a seamless flow that is beneficial in generating new clients, all while allowing mortgage professionals to realign their focus to serving their customers to the highest standard.

(Sponsored feature)