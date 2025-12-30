Gig workers of Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart on strike on New Year’s Eve, what are their demands?

Delivery workers from ecommerce and quick delivery platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart will be on strike on December 31, New Year's Eve. They have cited long working hours among other reasons. workers' unions from various states will participate.

December 31, New Year’s Eve, is the time when the world celebrates, throws parties, feasting and much more. Many people prefer to be at home and order from outside and in India where quick delivery apps are a lifeline for those dependent on last minute delivery. However, on Wednesday many people might have to face inconvenience as gig workers of many of these delivery ecommerce platforms and food delivery apps like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart are on strike on the last day of the year.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) will lead the strike, which is supported by multiple regional players. Worker unions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu have also announced the strike.

Why have gig workers announced the strike?

Unions have claimed that delivery partners, which are the base of India's digital commerce ecosystem, are being forced to work for longer hours with meagre wages, little safety, dignity and job security.

Speaking to Economic Times, Shaik Salauddin, founder-president of TGPWU, said that unions are anticipating at least 100,000 and 150,000 riders to participate in the strike on New Year's Eve.

“The momentum is gaining very quickly. We are expecting a large number of riders to join us. We will conduct flash strikes across different cities. Some people will stop delivering food during lunch and dinner hours. Some will stop working during the peak hours when people order groceries,” he said.

What are the demands of delivery apps’ workers?

The Unions also revealed that the working conditions in the gig economy have been declining, which is more alarming as this trend is seen at a time when the demand for quick deliveries has been increasing. They also claim that the delivery platforms have become stagnant in their improvement and the conditions have been worsening, which is making it difficult for the workers to work. The strike is aimed at highlighting these issues in public.

Further elaborating, they said that with the rapid rise in demand for food deliveries, essentials and other items from quick delivery apps, but without an upgrade in pay, job security or safer working conditions for workers. They claim that workers are not the priority of these companies.