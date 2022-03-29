GIC making pivotal contribution towards India’s $5 trillion economy goal

Global India Collaborative (GIC), a section 8 not-for-profit with chapters in 12 countries that constitute 80% of India’s external trade, led a high-profile delegation to Dubai between March 25 and 28 to revitalise the MSME Sector and launch other initiatives. GIC was launched at the Dubai World Expo 2021-22 with an aim to turn India into a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The express aim of the organisation is to promote sustainable development where people, planet and profit are in harmony.

GIC plans to set up its regional chapters in Britain, the USA, and Singapore in the coming months, revealed Global President Santosh Mangal.

“GIC is an initiative and a platform enabling India to achieve the goal of $5 trillion GDP. Driven by integrity, insight, and vision based on ground realities, we want to make a sustainable, measurable and verifiable positive impact on our society, culture, and business ecosystems by creating a synergy between people, planet and profit,” he said.

“A dynamic mix of big corporate, MSMEs, experts, social entrepreneurs, finance professionals, retailers, and investors. Driven by technology, new ideas, innovations, and acutely awareness of emerging social needs and scenarios, it promises to take your business to a whole new level,” he added.

A 9-point agenda was introduced by GIC’s India President Ashok Bhuwaniwala, He said, “GIC will initiate focussed programmes, partnerships and promotions in 9 sectors to unlock Indian business’s animal spirit to achieve the target. These include Industry, Education, Health, Justice Social, Capital Environment, Media, Ethics and Gender Issues.”

Apart from GIC delegation representatives from India, noted trade and industry personalities from Dubai were also present on this occasion.

Brijesh Mishra, politician, social worker, and philanthropist and former MLA said, “GIC would go a long way in achieving the long-awaited $5 trillion economy as it carried all the necessary elements to realise this dream”.

Vandana Singh, former ASSOCHAM vice-president and director Women Empowerment and ethics GIC said, “The MSME sector can make the country Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in manufacturing, tackle the unemployment genie, and create a dynamic and globally competitive industrial innovation eco-system. It also has tremendous potential to empower women by offering largescale equity in India’s growth story.”

Those present on the occasion in person and virtually also included Sahitya Chaturvedi, president, Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Rehan Allawala, founder, Institute of Peace, Ajay Banarsi Das, entrepreneur, social worker and politician (Son of former Haryana Chief Minister, Banarsi Das Gupta).