Ghost Mall becoming big economic issue in India, here’s all you need to know

India is dealing with a strange issue known as "Ghost Mall," which is prevalent in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, and Hyderabad. According to the most recent report from Knight Frank India, "Think India, Think Retail 2022," the issue has caused a total loss of more than $524 million.

What are Ghost malls?

Ghost malls refers to a mall which has more than 40% vacant space. These ghost malls are a result of a number of things, such as a lack of due diligence, flaws in the mall, such as its size and ownership patterns, flawed layouts with dark lanes, an inability to control consumer walk-flow, low occupancy, and a lack of anchor stores.

Knight Frank, international property consultant has said in a report that 21% of the operational shopping malls in India are in a crumbling condition and require immediate assistance.