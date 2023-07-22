Meet Ghazal Alagh, who co-founded Rs 9800 crore company during pregnancy, not from IIT, IIM; know her story

Ghazal Alagh with her husband launched MamaEarth in 2016. She began developing eco-friendly personal hygiene items for moms and newborns with a special emphasis on organic components and recyclable packaging out of her passion for Mother Earth.

Women have played a critical role in the accomplishment of many significant goals for India, whether they be the "rocket woman" of India or the richest woman running a large company. As more and more women in India start their own businesses, the business world is booming with innovative ideas from women all across the country.

Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of MamaEarth, is one such successful businesswoman. Ghazal became well-known because of Shark Tank India, but she was already a prosperous businesswoman before the show.

Who is Ghazal Alagh?

Ghazal grew up in Gurgaon, Haryana, and was born into a middle-class family. She finished her early childhood and formal education in Haryana. In the academic year of 2010, Ghazal graduated with a degree in computer application from Punjab University. At New York Academy of Art, she finished her Summer Intensive Course in Design and Applied Arts and her Intensive Course in Figurative Art in Modern Art in 2013.

How did MamaEarth start?

Ghazal Alagh with her husband launched MamaEarth in 2016. She began developing eco-friendly personal hygiene items for moms and newborns with a special emphasis on organic components and recyclable packaging out of her passion for Mother Earth.

When Ghazal and Varun Alagh found out they were having a child, they wanted to be sure they could take all the necessary precautions to keep the child safe. Like any other loving parent, the two searched the internet for advice on what to do and what not to do for the child as well as goods they might buy to spoil their little bundle of joy.

Asia's first brand to earn MadeSafe label

For Delhi residents, Varun and Ghazal Alagh, the absence of a trustworthy and safe product for their infant was a major concern. The pair founded MamaEarth, Asia's first safely manufactured certified brand, to bridge the gap by providing clients with 100% Toxin Free and Natural Baby Mamacare items.

MamaEarth is a brand that produces goods throughout the spectrum of personal care and markets to those who place high importance on skin care. This firm had just recently established a significant web presence when it was founded.

From Rs 25 lakh investment to Rs 9800 crore company

Varun and Ghazal's firm has grown from a Rs 25 lakh investment to one worth Rs 9800 crore. Mamaearth, which first primarily used an online strategy, is now focusing on offline strategies as well. The firm has a research facility of its own where goods are produced and evaluated by the American agency.

The company also formulates its products in accordance with MadeSafe standards. Since the business has achieved unicorn status, it is extending its reach beyond infant care. Over 5 million clients are served by Mamaearth now throughout 500 or so cities. It made a profit (Rs 14 crore) for the very first time last year and transformed into a unicorn (it is now valued at $1.2 billion).