Get lakhs of rupees in exchange of old Re 1 notes - Here's how

Have you ever wanted to sit at home and earn money? Well here is your chance to do so. If you have old coins or notes lying with you then you might earn millions. Yes, you read that right, now you can become a millionaire sitting at home if you hold possession of old mint.

Over the years, as new forms of currency was introduced, old ones got redundant but thanks to museums and historians and antique collectors these hold value. Anybody who got old currency handed down by their grandparents over the years is lucky.

You can't sell these old notes anywhere you like, these are auctioned online on several websites like eBay, CoinBazzar, Collector's Bazaar where you can sell 1, 5 and 10 rupee notes.

Though the Government of India had stopped the circulation of Re 1 notes long back it still holds a huge value due to how rare they are. You can get up to Rs 45,000 for selling a bundle of Re 1 notes. The price of a bundle of Re 1 notes on CoinBazaar is Rs 49,999.

You just need to go to the website of your choice to sell the notes and click on the Notes section for selling them. Keep in mind that these notes need to have the signature of Governor HM Patel in 1957 and the serial number should be 123456.