German firm DFE Pharma opens its new CoE in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

In Hyderabad's Genome Valley, DFE Pharma, a provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipient solutions, debuted its newest Centre of Excellence (CoE), dubbed "Closer to the Formulator" (C2F). Through its experience in all stages of pharmaceutical development, C2F assists pharmaceutical companies in reducing the time it takes from a concept to a finished commercial product.

DFE partners aim to support international and local firms to address these challenges by developing robust formulations allowing for scale-up, high-speed production and first-to-market launch.

The laboratory of C2Fis equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly experienced scientists. The centre provides a range of pre-registration work, including development, scale-up, and technology transfer, with a primary focus on oral solid dosage (OSD) forms.