German firm DFE Pharma opens its new CoE in Genome Valley, Hyderabad

DFE Pharma is an international company that specializes both in manufacturing and partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

In Hyderabad's Genome Valley, DFE Pharma, a provider of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipient solutions, debuted its newest Centre of Excellence (CoE), dubbed "Closer to the Formulator" (C2F). Through its experience in all stages of pharmaceutical development, C2F assists pharmaceutical companies in reducing the time it takes from a concept to a finished commercial product.
 
DFE partners aim to support international and local firms to address these challenges by developing robust formulations allowing for scale-up, high-speed production and first-to-market launch.
 
The laboratory of C2Fis equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly experienced scientists. The centre provides a range of pre-registration work, including development, scale-up, and technology transfer, with a primary focus on oral solid dosage (OSD) forms.
 
Efficiency initiatives like switching from wet granulation to direct compression are also included in the capabilities. It works with a wide range of all categories of excipients and their various grades, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), including cutting-edge concepts as model APIs.
