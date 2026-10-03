Gen Z Finance: From lifestyle spending, credit cards to financial planning—What experts suggest

Gen Z financial planning: Experts explain common money mistakes, lifestyle inflation, credit card debt, investing trends, emergency funds and retirement planning.

India’s Gen Z population has increasingly joined the workforce, accounting for 26% of the workforce in 2026, according to the latest Great Place To Work India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026 report. At the same time, young earners are exposed to digital payments, easy access to credit and a wide range of investment products that have made spending and investing easier than ever. However, higher incomes and greater access to financial products have not necessarily translated into financial security.

Ramesh Vishwanathan, CEO, FPSB India, says, "Young earners today have access to financial information, credit, and investment options, but access does not automatically translate into financial preparedness. A common mistake is assuming that higher income means security."

Vishwanathan says that as young earners' salaries grow, lifestyle expenses can rise, leaving less room for savings and future goals. He suggests that the starting point should be to understand cash flows, identify priorities and ensure that rising income also builds financial resilience.

Gen Z spending: Rising costs, lifestyle pressures

Deloitte's 2026 India Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that 20% of Indian Gen Z respondents struggle to pay their living expenses each month. According to the survey, 54% said they had delayed major life decisions because of their financial situation. More than 60% of Gen Z and millennials also said that housing affordability affects their career decisions.

Data from SalarySe, based on an analysis of more than 5.2 lakh salaried Gen Z users and millions of UPI transactions, indicates that young earners allocate 20% of their spending to bills and subscriptions. Groceries accounted for 15.7%, shopping made up 11.9%, while travel accounted for around 5%. Discretionary spending accounts for 32% among both 18–23-year-olds and 24–29-year-olds.

At the same time, young Indians face financial pressure from inflation. And this financial stress is increasingly linked to easy access to digital credit, rising living costs and lifestyle pressures.

"I have found Gen Z to lack patience, make ad hoc investment decisions and chase the best-performing asset class in the recent past for higher returns. This often reflects in their working life, where they tend to chase jobs quickly for money without considering the quality of the job or what they can learn," points out Parul Maheshwari, Certified Financial Planner.

Credit card use, debt among young earners

Credit access is rising, with Gen Z accounting for 50% of new credit-card holders in India in March 2026, up from 43% a year earlier, according to TransUnion CIBIL data reported by Financial Express. The report also said that nearly 28% of Gen Z first-time cardholders accumulated balances above Rs 25,000 within three months of receiving their first card, while 69% took another credit product within a year. Separately, TransUnion CIBIL-FIDC data showed that around 46% of credit originations to Gen Z borrowers in the first half of 2026 came from NBFCs.

Deepak Keshri, Certified Financial Planner and an expert with Capital Trust, says many young earners lack goal-based financial planning, are drawn to speculative investments, and spend heavily on EMIs and lifestyle expenses. "Today, barely 20% - 30% of young earners truly grasp goal-based investing—and even among them, many fall for short-term speculative trends like crypto, options, etc. The remaining 70% to 80% are trapped in a debt-fueled lifestyle, spending heavy chunks of their salaries on EMIs for depreciating assets like gadgets, luxury cars, and dining out under peer and social media pressure," he says.

Keshri believes this debt-fueled lifestyle can leave them without emergency savings and financially stressed, highlighting the need for structured financial planning. "Most have zero emergency funds and depend entirely on basic corporate health insurance. When their salary disappears into credit card bills and EMIs on day one, mental stress inevitably follows—and this is precisely where professional, holistic financial coaching becomes non-negotiable," he adds.

Together, the data show Gen Z’s finances are shaped by a mix of everyday expenses, rising financial pressures, debt and growing access to credit. Experts say these pressures, combined with short-term investment decisions and a tendency to follow market trends, can make it harder for young earners to balance current spending with long-term goals such as buying a home, building an emergency fund and planning for retirement.

What experts suggest

Vishwanathan believes financial planning is not about building wealth; it is about creating clarity around where you stand, what matters to you and what you need to prepare for. He suggests Gen Z focus on preparedness with an emergency reserve, protection, responsible debt management, and clear financial goals. He stresses the importance of starting retirement planning early, while accounting for inflation and changing financial responsibilities. He also recommends aligning investments with financial priorities and goals. "Financial planning is an ongoing process of making informed decisions, preparing for uncertainty, and building financial confidence over time," he adds.

Maheshwari advises Gen Z to change the “spending-before-saving approach”, while suggesting they save at least 25-30% of what they earn every month and then spend. She suggests increasing SIP investments alongside income; use a credit card as a payment tool—not extra income. "Pay the full outstanding amount every month and avoid revolving credit-card debt. This is a must for Gen Z," she adds.