BUSINESS
Generative AI has become quite the buzz word in recent times and for good measures. It is gradually becoming the cornerstone of productivity and customer engagement bringing in a new range of cyber security challenges when in the hands of miscreants. Network security is therefore a critical business priority now.
Roshin Unnikrishnan, Senior Director of Growth and Revenue Operations at CISCO throws light into the burgeoning challenges of network security and solutions that companies can adopt to counter this. With deep expertise in both data security and GTM strategy, Unnikrishnan explains why securing networks in the Gen AI era is a business priority for organizations and budgets of all sizes.
“Network security should be as integral to business growth as customer acquisition,” says Unnikrishnan. He further added, “As Gen AI tools become more commonplace, businesses need to recognize that security threats are evolving simultaneously. More than 55% of employees resort to unapproved Gen AI tools making them more vulnerable to attack and more often than not senior management would hardly have a clue about this. Neglecting security comes with the usual data breach risks, but today, it’s more likely to mean damaging brand trust and business continuity”.
Cyber security threats spawned by Generative AI is becoming more sophisticated by the day. He points out, “AI-driven phishing and malware are becoming more and more commonplace. Threat detection is also more difficult as attackers can now craft highly targeted phishing emails that evade conventional filters”.
Unnikrishnan suggests a two-pronged strategy with disciplined execution that can mitigate security risks. He said, “Implementation of ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) can enforce continuous verification of user access as it is a sure shot step up to a traditional security model. It will minimize the risk of unauthorized access and internal threats. Secondly, establishing regular intranet application audits which validate permissions and restrict unnecessary access as opposed to a broad-based permission structure with no routine reviews in place. This should reduce potential points of attack”.
Diving deep into the conversation Unnikrishnan highlights the need to view data as both an asset and a liability. He quipped, “Data is now a double-edged sword. Some of the most valuable data organizations leverage for GTM activities is customer data and is also the most frequent target of the attackers. IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2023 states that companies have a knee jerk and reactive approach to cyber security spends. Only after an attack they align, while such attacks can be thwarted right at the outset should they adopt better measures. The approach has to be far more strategic and beyond compliance”. He added. Stringent regulations like GDPR and HIPAA mandating rigorous data storage and protection, companies must view data governance as a strategic responsibility”.
Unnikrishnan puts forth a few key recommendations to mitigate risk.” The first step to this is Data Minimization. Excess data just increases exposure and storage costs hence keeping only that is necessary. Reviewing Data Retention Policies will be a close second. Proper data hygiene practices with regular audits and cleaning up minimize the risk of breaches and reduce regulatory liabilities. The third step would be to Strengthen Internal Defenses. Proactively identifying vulnerabilities in AI systems and training employees to recognize phishing and social engineering threats create a robust, multi-layered defense. A lackadaisical approach will cost up much more than financial loss”.
To sum up, Roshin Unnikrishnan emphasizes that companies regularly test and audit AI tools to ensure data integrity and minimize tampering risks while training manpower has become equally critical. ““GTM guys haven’t needed to worry about cybersecurity, making them prime targets for social engineering attacks. 60 % of individuals are susceptible to GTP- generated phishing attempts hence training is of critical importance as much as deployment of multilayered cyber security products.” he explains.
He recommends frameworks like the NSIT AI Risk Management Frameworks that rigorously audit and stress-test internal AI tools. This enhances reliability and ensures the insights are accurate & trustworthy. Unnikrishnan also recommends rigorous training and awareness programmes for sales, marketing, and customer success teams. Unnikrishnan says, “Phishing simulations and social engineering exercises, referred to as ‘red teaming’. Cultivating a security-focused mindset across board helps in the long run to reduce the risk of human error—a leading factor in security breaches”.
Securing networks in the age of Gen AI is as much about fending off threats as it is about creating a resilient, trusted foundation for sustainable growth. With technology evolving at a breakneck speed, he urges companies to stay alert and adopt proactive measures. "Prioritizing regular security testing, and fostering a culture of security awareness across their operations is the need of the hour", Unnikrishnan signs off.
