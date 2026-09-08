GDP growth row deepens as economists say present rate not enough for Viksit Bharat 2047 dream

Economists Surjit Bhalla and Montek Singh Ahluwalia say India's 7.8% GDP growth is encouraging but still falls short of the sustained pace needed to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

India’s economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026-27, but two of the country’s prominent economists believe the pace is still not enough to turn India into a developed economy by 2047.

Economists Surjit Bhalla and Montek Singh Ahluwalia have both questioned whether India is currently on the right growth trajectory to achieve the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal. While their views differ on several aspects of the economy, both agree that India would need much faster and sustained growth over the next two decades.

The Viksit Bharat 2047 vision aims to make India a developed economy by the 100th anniversary of Independence, with higher incomes, improved living standards and more inclusive economic growth.

7.8% growth is good, but not enough

Surjit Bhalla, former IMF Executive Director for India, said he remains doubtful that India will achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047. "I am still completely of the view that Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not happening," Bhalla said during Rajdeep Sardesai's Roundtable on GDP on India Today TV.

Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, took a more cautious approach but reached a similar conclusion. "If you ask whether we are on track to achieve our long-term objective of Viksit Bharat, the short answer is — not yet," he said, adding, "We need a much higher growth rate in order to do that."

The comments come after India recorded 7.8% GDP growth in the latest quarter. The figure has triggered a political debate over the country's new GDP series and revisions to earlier data.

However, the economists have not claimed that the latest growth number is fabricated. Bhalla, Ahluwalia and World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra have broadly rejected allegations that India's GDP data was politically manipulated.

India needs sustained double-digit growth

Bhalla said the latest data had changed his assessment on one important point — India's investment-to-GDP ratio has risen to around 34%. However, he said this improvement was not enough to change his view about India's prospects by 2047.

"We would need sustained double-digit growth, and in dollar terms, which is how developed-economy status is ultimately measured, we are not seeing the kind of growth required," he said. A single quarter of strong growth, the economists pointed out, cannot determine whether India can maintain a rapid expansion for the next 20 years.

Ahluwalia also warned against using the latest GDP figure as proof that all parts of the economy are doing equally well.

"You can't look at these data and say, 'I told you so'," he said.

K-shaped growth remains a concern

Ahluwalia also highlighted the uneven nature of India's economic growth. "The fact that we are having a reasonably good average growth rate does not confirm that the 'K-shaped phenomenon' isn't relevant," Ahluwalia said.

"Some parts of Bharat may be becoming Viksit, but large parts are not benefiting from it," he added.

A K-shaped recovery describes a situation where different sections of the economy grow at very different speeds. In India's case, the concern is that large formal businesses and some high-growth sectors are doing much better than small businesses, informal workers and lower-income households.

For the 2047 target, therefore, simply increasing GDP will not be enough. Growth would also need to translate into higher incomes and better opportunities for a wider section of the population.

Jobs could become another major hurdle

The economists also pointed to employment as a key challenge.

Ahluwalia said India needs to create enough quality jobs, particularly for educated young people. He noted that sectors such as artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres may grow rapidly but are relatively capital-intensive and may not create jobs on the scale India requires.

Bhalla disagreed with the argument that India simply does not have enough jobs.

"The problem is not that there are no jobs. Salaried jobs are the best jobs available, and they have grown at the fastest rate possible," he said.

According to Bhalla, salaried employment has been increasing at around 4% annually since 2011.

He said the bigger issue is the gap between the growing number of educated workers and the availability of jobs that match their qualifications.

India followed a different growth path

Economist Rohit Lamba has also raised questions about India's development model.

Lamba, an assistant professor of economics at Pennsylvania State University, said India has followed a different path from countries such as China and South Korea.

"The current path of India is not ideal," Lamba said, arguing that India should aim to reach at least China's current level of per-capita income as it approaches 2047.

World Bank data shows India's per-capita GDP was around $2,695 in 2024. The corresponding figure was about $13,303 for China, $53,246 for the UK and $84,534 for the US.

Lamba said countries such as China and South Korea traditionally moved from agriculture to low-skill manufacturing and later towards high-skill services.

India, however, moved from an agriculture-heavy economy towards high-skill services without manufacturing becoming the main source of economic value or employment.

He described India's development path as an unusual exception compared with the experience of other economies over the past two centuries.

More trade and reforms needed

Both Bhalla and Ahluwalia have called for stronger economic reforms, greater trade openness and deeper integration with global markets.

Ahluwalia has suggested that India should build on its trade agreements with the UK and EU and consider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He has also advocated reducing tariffs on imported inputs and making it easier for medium-sized businesses to operate.

"We ought to be more open than we are," Ahluwalia said. "We should have confidence in our own ability to compete. Any signal that tells Indian industry and the world that we are becoming a more open economy would be very positive," he added.

He also said the country needs to identify specific reforms rather than relying on broad promises.

"We need to move from a general call for reforms to a listing of actual reforms," he said.

Bhalla similarly argued that India has become more closed to trade despite an increase in its potential growth rate.

The bigger test is long-term growth

India's 7.8% quarterly growth is a positive sign for the economy, particularly at a time of global uncertainty. But Bhalla and Ahluwalia argue that one strong quarter cannot establish whether India is on course to become a developed economy by 2047.

The bigger challenge will be maintaining a much higher growth rate for years, creating productive jobs, spreading economic gains more widely and implementing reforms that can raise India's long-term growth potential.