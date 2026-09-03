GDP growth rate 2.5 percent? Ex-Finance Secretary contradicts govt claim of 7.8 percent

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has raised doubts over whether India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter accurately reflects economic activity, citing major revisions and the shift to a new GDP series.

India’s 7.8% GDP growth recorded in the April-June quarter has triggered a debate over how the latest figure was calculated, particularly after the government introduced a new GDP series and revised earlier data.

Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has questioned whether the headline growth figure gives a clear picture of the economy. Speaking to Business Today, Garg said the comparison becomes difficult because the base used for calculating the latest growth rate has changed.

"I think this is a serious question which we should really examine. The growth 7.8% in this quarter on the face of it looks very good," Garg said.

Garg questions new GDP comparison base

Garg pointed out that the real GDP figure for the first quarter of the previous financial year was originally released under the earlier GDP series. The latest 7.8% calculation, however, uses the corresponding figure under the new series as the comparison base.

He said the change makes a direct comparison harder and suggested that GDP growth at current prices should also be considered.

"Therefore, comparing it with that base should be taken with a little bit of a pinch of salt. The better sort of analysis is done in terms of the GDP growth in current prices," Garg said.

Sharp revision in nominal GDP raises concerns

Garg also highlighted a major revision in the current-price GDP figure for the first quarter of 2025-26.

According to him, the revised government data now shows nominal GDP growth for the quarter at 10.3%. He said the figure would have been below 2.5% if the GDP number originally released last year had been used.

"If you had taken the numbers which were put out last year as the GDP at current prices, the growth is less than 2.5% at current prices, nominal GDP," he said.

He argued that the wide difference shows how significantly the growth rate changes depending on which base figure is used.

‘Doubt’ over whether 7.8% reflects actual growth

Garg said the combination of the revised figures and the change in the statistical base has led him to question whether the 7.8% growth rate fully represents the pace of economic activity.

“These two factors give me a kind of little bit of a doubt about whether 7.8% is genuine or not,” he said.

Why the new GDP series has changed the numbers

In a separate interview with India Today, Garg acknowledged that revisions are expected whenever a new GDP series is introduced.

He explained that the new series can bring additional products and companies into the calculation, while some items included in the earlier series may no longer be counted. Such changes can naturally alter the estimated value of production.

However, Garg said the size of the revisions needs a clearer explanation. He argued that if the new methodology leads to a major reduction in GDP estimates, the government should explain what has caused the change.

GDP estimate for 2023-24 cut by Rs 12 lakh crore

Garg also pointed to a significant revision in GDP at current prices. He said the GDP estimate for 2023-24 was reduced by around Rs 12 lakh crore after the shift to the new series.

He said such a large change needs to be explained and understood, particularly because revisions have affected several components of the GDP calculation.

According to Garg, agriculture and mining have seen increases, while manufacturing has been reduced substantially. He also pointed to changes in investment expenditure and consumption, with consumption being “drastically reduced”.

Debate over India’s 7.8% GDP growth continues

Garg’s remarks come amid a broader debate over India’s 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter.

While the headline number suggests strong economic growth, questions have emerged over the impact of the new GDP series, changes in the comparison base and revisions to previously released data. Garg has argued that these changes need greater clarity before the latest growth figure can be assessed in isolation.