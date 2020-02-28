GDP growth of 4.7% in October-December quarter

The government on Friday said India registered a GDP growth of 4.7% in Q3 of 2019-20.

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q3 (October-December) of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 36.65 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.00 lakh crore in Q3 of 2018-19, showing a growth of 4.7%.

The GDP growth a year ago for the same quarter was 5.6%.

In Q2 (July-September) of 2019-20, a growth of 4.5% was registered.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said the Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2019-20 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 146.84 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimate of GDP for the year 2018-19 of Rs 139.81 lakh crore, released on January 31, 2020.

The growth in GDP during 2019-20 is estimated at 5.0% as compared to 6.1% in 2018-19.

GDP at Current Prices in the year 2019-20 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 203.85 lakh crore, as against Rs 189.71 lakh crore in 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 7.5%, the NSO said.