Business

This billionaire owns the 2nd costliest house worth Rs 6,000 crore, after Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Gautam Singhania is the chairman and managing director of Raymond Group, the world's largest producer of suiting fabric.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Gautam Singhania is one of the wealthiest business tycoons in India and the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, the biggest maker of suit fabric in the world. The textile tycoon sold Raymond's non-core operations and rebuilt the company. 

Singhania lives in JK House, which is situated on Altamount Road in Mumbai. The chairman of the Raymond Group is the proud owner of this opulent residence, which is estimated to be worth a staggering Rs 6,000 crores.

JK House is the second-tallest private skyscraper in India with a height of 145 meters. JK House is a 30-story structure with two swimming pools and tastefully decorated apartment space. It also features a helipad and five floors of allocated parking.

The lavish amenities at JK House include a spa, a gym, a home theatre, and other spaces. The Singhania family resides in residential units on the upper levels of JK House.

The mansion has a museum that showcases the long history of the business. The New York Post claims that the museum is filled with remnants of cloth, snapshots from the family's early years, certifications, and genuine instruments that were utilized in the fabric industry. The museum reportedly also boasts a substantial collection of jade, according to media reports. 

There are several family members residing in JK House, which is reportedly divided into flats. 

